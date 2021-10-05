Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why TFG is investing in SA

Business Day TV spoke to TFG group retail director Shani Naidoo about buying local bedding company Granny Goose

05 October 2021 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Foschini. Picture: SUPPLIED
Foschini. Picture: SUPPLIED

Fashion and lifestyle retailer TFG has acquired local bedding company Granny Goose and associated manufacturer Cotton Traders as part of its drive to invest on home ground.

Alishia Seckam spoke to TFG group retail director Shani Naidoo about the move and how it is likely to support the SA economy

