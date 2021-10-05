Companies

Tesla told to pay about $137m in racism ruling

A jury found Tesla did not act to prevent Owen Diaz from being racially harassed

05 October 2021 - 10:14 Aishwarya Nair
UPDATED 05 October 2021 - 10:45
Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Bengaluru — A federal jury on Monday has ordered Tesla to pay more than $130m in damages to a black former worker, finding he was subjected to a racially hostile work environment, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The jury determined that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Owen Diaz, a contract worker who was employed as an elevator operator at Tesla's Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016, from being racially harassed, the newspaper said.

In a message to employees that Tesla posted on its website, the vehicle maker noted the trial concerned racial slurs heard on the factory floor and racist graffiti in the bathrooms.

It also said the three times that Diaz complained about harassment, Tesla stepped in and made sure action was taken by staffing agencies.

The jury awarded Diaz $6.9m in compensatory damages and $130m in punitive damages, according to the newspaper.

“While we strongly believe that these facts don't justify the verdict reached by the jury in San Francisco, we do recognise that in 2015 and 2016 we were not perfect,” Tesla said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters query asking if it would be appealing against the verdict. Diaz's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before the trial began, presiding judge William Orrick rejected efforts by Tesla to exclude one juror from the jury, saying he believed the attempt was based on race and “purposefully discriminatory”.

Tesla said in its blog post that since Diaz worked at the Fremont factory it had made changes including the establishment of teams dedicated to investigating employee complaints and to ensuring employees had equal opportunities at the company.

In 2020, the electric carmaker disclosed in its first US diversity report that black employees made up just 4% of Tesla’s US leadership roles and 10% of its total workforce in the country.

Reuters

Record 241,300 Tesla deliveries beat quarterly forecasts

Sales of the Model 3 and Y accounted for most of the cars shipped
1 day ago

PARMY OLSON: Why is artificial intelligence not where we hoped it would be?

Part of the problem is the puffery of technology marketing, but AI scientists themselves may also be partly to blame
21 hours ago

Cathie Wood offloads Tesla shares worth at least $270m

About 11% of the ARK Innovation ETF is still betting on Tesla, according to Bloomberg, but the company tends to trim the stake when it rises above 10%
5 days ago
