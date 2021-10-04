WATCH: Why factory activity lost momentum in September

Activity in the manufacturing industry eased in September with the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) reading coming in at 56.8 index points, which is down from 57.9 index points in August.

The index, however, is still above the key 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about some of the factors weighing on the manufacturing sector.