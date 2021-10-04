Companies

WATCH: Animal spirits

Michael Avery speaks to Chris Holdsworth

04 October 2021 - 15:13
That was one forgettable September.

The all share experienced its worst monthly decline since late October 2020, falling more than 4%, driven by losses in precious metals, industrial metals and resources, which plunged 15.9%, 14.2% and 12.48%, respectively.

It seems the market is much more worried about inflation overshooting than debt ceilings or withdrawn stimulus. The MSCI All World Index shed 4.13%, the S&P 500 fell 4.65% ( and the Nasdaq plunged5.31%, with all these indices at their worst since March 2020.

Commodities rolled over, and really all of this is mostly thanks to China. Let’s find out what the animal spirits are telling us with Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment.

Oil prices fall ahead of Opec meeting

Oil Prices have risen recently due to supply disruptions and a rise in global demand
Markets
5 hours ago

World stocks weaken on inflation, supply and Evergrande concerns

Oil cartel meeting, China property sector,  US payrolls to be the main focus for global markets this week
Markets
5 hours ago

JSE slips marginally as global risks persist

Trading in shares of China’s Evergrande has been suspended after it missed a key interest payment on its offshore debt obligation for the second time
Markets
5 hours ago

