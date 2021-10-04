WATCH: Animal spirits

That was one forgettable September.



The all share experienced its worst monthly decline since late October 2020, falling more than 4%, driven by losses in precious metals, industrial metals and resources, which plunged 15.9%, 14.2% and 12.48%, respectively.



It seems the market is much more worried about inflation overshooting than debt ceilings or withdrawn stimulus. The MSCI All World Index shed 4.13%, the S&P 500 fell 4.65% ( and the Nasdaq plunged5.31%, with all these indices at their worst since March 2020.



Commodities rolled over, and really all of this is mostly thanks to China. Let’s find out what the animal spirits are telling us with Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment.