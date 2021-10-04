Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down in global outage

Facebook’s suite of apps, including popular photo-sharing platform Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp, were down worldwide on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting the services. However, the error message on Facebook’s webpage suggested a Domain Name System (DNS) error.

DNS allows web addresses to take users to their destinations. A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc took down multiple websites in July.

Meanwhile, the social-media giant’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down, as was Messenger.

WhatsApp was also trending on Twitter, with more than 850,000 tweets.

“We're aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment,” the messaging platform's official Twitter handle said. “We're working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.”

The outage comes a day after Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen accused the social media giant of repeatedly prioritising profit over safety. She said the platform was not clamping down on hate speech and misinformation enough, and said her lawyers had filed at least eight complaints with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook, appeared on Sunday on the CBS television programme “60 Minutes”, revealing her identity as the whistle-blower who provided the documents that underpinned a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram’s harm to teen girls.

Facebook has been under fire after the Journal published a series of stories based on Facebook internal presentations and e-mails that showed the social media company contributed to increased polarisation online when it made changes to its content algorithm, failed to take steps to reduce vaccine hesitancy and was aware that Instagram harmed the mental health of teenage girls.

