WATCH: How Capitec grew its active client base

Business Day TV spoke to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie about the bank’s full-year results

01 October 2021 - 07:24 Business Day TV
People queue outside a Capitec branch. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
People queue outside a Capitec branch. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Capitec has increased its active client base by 15%, which the lender says is due to its successful digital strategy.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie for more detail.

Capitec expands active client base as digital channels grow

SA's biggest retail bank by client numbers reported a 513% surge in headline earnings per share for the six months to end-August 2021
Companies
22 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: Something strange is afoot with votes on executive pay

Some companies are clearly frustrated with shareholder input after pay resolutions fail to pass
Opinion
4 days ago

GUGU LOURIE: TymeBank aims to become SA’s largest digital bank

A partnership with ZCC has been interrupted by Covid-19, but Capitec needs to watch out
Opinion
1 week ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Not even Covid could help fulfil Viceroy’s Capitec prophecy

Like most of its peers, the bank seems to have weathered the pandemic storm
Opinion
1 week ago

STUART THEOBALD: What Viceroy did to Capitec was illegal, simple as that

There is a world of difference between analysts who get rated, and don’t knowingly publish false information, and the kind of research produced by ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

