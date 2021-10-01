NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How Capitec grew its active client base
Business Day TV spoke to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie about the bank’s full-year results
01 October 2021 - 07:24
Capitec has increased its active client base by 15%, which the lender says is due to its successful digital strategy.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie for more detail.
