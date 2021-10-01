Companies

WATCH: Decentralised business model boosts Bidcorp

Business Day TV spoke to Bidcorp CFO David Cleasby about the company’s annual results

01 October 2021 - 07:58 Business Day TV
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY

Global food services company Bidcorp says its decentralised model is proving nimble during Covid-19 as profits have surged during its full year.

However, Bidcorp has also said that it is having to deal with fraudulent activity at its Chinese unit.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Bidcorp CFO David Cleasby about the company’s annual results and what is being done to investigate the double dealings at the company.

Profits surge as nimble business model helps Bidcorp weather Covid storm

The food services company says decentralisation helped it trim operating costs by 13.4% in constant-currency terms
23 hours ago

Bidcorp says pandemic continues to hinder its plans to expand

However, global food services multinational sees some opportunities in Chile, Brazil, Turkey, SA and Argentina
3 months ago

Bidvest: Let diversity be your friend

Bidvest spreads its eggs over many baskets, writes Shawn Stockigt
6 months ago

