WATCH: Decentralised business model boosts Bidcorp

Global food services company Bidcorp says its decentralised model is proving nimble during Covid-19 as profits have surged during its full year.

However, Bidcorp has also said that it is having to deal with fraudulent activity at its Chinese unit.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Bidcorp CFO David Cleasby about the company’s annual results and what is being done to investigate the double dealings at the company.