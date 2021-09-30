Companies

WATCH: Physical stores are here to stay, says Redefine

Business Day TV spoke to Redefine Properties national retail asset manager Nashil Chotoki

30 September 2021 - 08:35 Business Day TV
The Rosebank Towers owned by Redefine Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Rosebank Towers owned by Redefine Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED

The pandemic has supported a rise in online purchases but Redefine Properties believes that brick and mortar stores will remain the mainstay of shopping activity.

Alishia Seckam discussed the post-pandemic retail landscape with Redefine Properties national retail asset manager Nashil Chotoki.

