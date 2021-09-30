NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Physical stores are here to stay, says Redefine
Business Day TV spoke to Redefine Properties national retail asset manager Nashil Chotoki
30 September 2021 - 08:35
The pandemic has supported a rise in online purchases but Redefine Properties believes that brick and mortar stores will remain the mainstay of shopping activity.
Alishia Seckam discussed the post-pandemic retail landscape with Redefine Properties national retail asset manager Nashil Chotoki.
