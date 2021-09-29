Companies

WATCH: SA reports rise in unemployment in second quarter

Business Day TV discusses the print with LFP Group CEO Louis Pulzone

29 September 2021 - 08:36 Busines Day TV
Unemployed people queuing for unemployment benefits. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
SA’s unemployment queues lengthened in the second quarter, as nonfarm payrolls fell by 86,000 when compared to the first three months of 2021. The bulk of those job losses occurred in the manufacturing, construction and community services industries.

Alishia Seckam discussed the print with Louis Pulzone, CEO of LFP Group.

