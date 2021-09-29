NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Covid-19 lockdown measures weigh on Adapt IT
Business Day TV speaks to Adapt IT CEO Tiffany Dunsdon
29 September 2021 - 08:34
Adapt IT had a tough year. The software services group has posted a 1% rise in annual revenue, as the effects of Covid-19 regulations weighed on its performance.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Adapt IT CEO Tiffany Dunsdon for her perspective on the results
