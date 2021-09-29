Companies

WATCH: Covid-19 lockdown measures weigh on Adapt IT

Business Day TV speaks to Adapt IT CEO Tiffany Dunsdon

29 September 2021 - 08:34 Busines Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT

Adapt IT had a tough year. The software services group has posted a 1% rise in annual revenue, as the effects of Covid-19 regulations weighed on its performance.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Adapt IT CEO Tiffany Dunsdon for her perspective on the results

