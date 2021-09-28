NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Will the oil price rally be sustained?
Business Day TV speaks to Bjarne Schieldrop from SEB Markets
28 September 2021 - 10:22
Brent crude traded near a three-year high on Monday as investors took note of production disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida and signs of strengthening demand.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Bjarne Schieldrop from SEB Markets for his take on whether the rally can be sustained.
