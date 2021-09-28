Companies

WATCH: Will the oil price rally be sustained?

Business Day TV speaks to Bjarne Schieldrop from SEB Markets

28 September 2021 - 10:22 Busines Day TV
An oil tanker is loaded in Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS
An oil tanker is loaded in Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS

Brent crude traded near a three-year high on Monday as investors took note of production disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida and signs of strengthening demand.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Bjarne Schieldrop from SEB Markets for his take on whether the rally can be sustained.

