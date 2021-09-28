Companies

WATCH: Should SA have a coal retirement plan?

Business Day TV spoke to Greenpeace Africa’s senior climate and energy manager, Happy Khambule

28 September 2021 - 10:00 Busines Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Climate envoys from four countries and the EU have arrived in SA to discuss the viability of funding a coal retirement plan for the country. This comes ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November. Alishia Seckam spoke to Greenpeace Africa's senior climate and energy manager, Happy Khambule

