Companies

Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend output in China amid power pinch

Tighter energy consumption policies are putting supply chains at risk in the peak season for electronics goods

27 September 2021 - 11:52 Kanishka Singh, Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Bengaluru/Taipei - Several Apple and Tesla suppliers have suspended production at some Chinese factories for a number of days to comply with tighter energy consumption policies, putting supply chains at risk in the peak season for electronics goods.

Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal.

The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said.

Apple supplier Unimicron Technology late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on September 26 until midnight on September 30 to “comply with the local government's electricity limiting policy”.

The Taiwanese maker of printed circuit boards said it did not expect significant impact as other plants would make up production.

Eson Precision Ind Co, an affiliate of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (Foxconn), in a statement said it suspended production from Sunday until Friday at facilities in the Chinese city of Kunshan.

Concraft Holding Co, a supplier of speaker components for Apple's iPhone and which owns manufacturing plants in Suzhou city, said it would suspend production for five days until noon on Thursday and use inventory to meet demand.

Chipmakers United Microelectronics (UMC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co told Reuters there was no impact at their China plants.

“UMC's Hejian fab in Suzhou is currently running at full capacity utilisation of 80,000 plus wafers per month,” said the Taiwanese firm, whose clients include Qualcomm.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that facilities in Kunshan of contract manufacturer Foxconn have seen a “very small” impact on production.

Foxconn had to “adjust” a small part of its capacity there, which includes the manufacture of non-Apple notebook computers, one of the people said, adding that the company has not seen any impact at other major production hubs across China.

The second person said the company had to move some of the Kunshan workers' shifts in late September to early October.

Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, declined to comment.
Reuters 

Commonwealth Bank’s Matt Comyn takes dig at Apple over stance on competition

‘The claim that Apple is pro-competition, I think, is a fair statement, as long as one accepts that competition is welcome as long as no-one can ...
Companies
4 days ago

Robot vacuum cleaners invade SA

It sucks for pets, but new distribution deal heralds rise of gizmo
Business
1 day ago

Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs sell $139m worth of Tesla shares

The sales amount to about 3% of ARK’s stake and it holds well over $4bn, making it one of Tesla’s top 20 holders
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder joins other wealthy ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Investec focuses on ‘high tech, high touch’ ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tracy Brodziak joins Coronation
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Spur chain on a roll as RocoMamas delivers star ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Ford's exit marks the end of an Indian dream for ...
Companies

Related Articles

Cathie Wood’s ETFs keep on selling Tesla stock

Companies

US opens formal probe of Tesla's Autopilot system

Companies

Tesla unveils plan for humanoid robot

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.