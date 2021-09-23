Companies

WATCH: Why Remgro is focusing on sustainable business practices

Business Day TV spoke to Remgro CEO Jannie Durand about rethinking the group’s priorities

23 September 2021 - 08:35 Business Day TV
Jannie Durand: No change of heart around RCL. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Investment holding company Remgro plans to focus on more sustainable business practices.

Alishia Seckam spoke CEO Jannie Durand says after the how the company has reconsidered its priorities.

Focus is on ESG as investees steadily recover, Remgro says

The group says Covid-19 has prompted a rethink of priorities and it will be focusing more on environmental, social and governance issues
