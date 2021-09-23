NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why inflation accelerated in August
Business Day TV spoke to Casey Delport from Anchor Capital about the latest consumer price index data
23 September 2021 - 08:43
SA’s headline consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.9% year on year in August from 4.6% in July, according to data from Stats SA.
The acceleration was driven by high fuel costs and a rise in food inflation.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Casey Delport from Anchor Capital about the data.
