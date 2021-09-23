Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why inflation accelerated in August

Business Day TV spoke to Casey Delport from Anchor Capital about the latest consumer price index data

23 September 2021 - 08:43 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

SA’s headline consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.9% year on year in August from 4.6% in July, according to data from Stats SA.

The acceleration was driven by high fuel costs and a rise in food inflation.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Casey Delport from Anchor Capital about the data.

Uptick in inflation is unlikely to ruffle Reserve Bank’s feathers

The acceleration to 4.9% in August is largely due to fuel and food prices, say economists
Economy
14 hours ago

Inflation moderates for second month in July as fuel effects ease

Consumer inflation met expectations of a 4.6% annualised rise in July, driven by the statistical effects of a sharp drop in fuel prices in early 2020
Economy
1 month ago

Inflation eases despite sharp jump in electricity tariffs

Economists do not expect the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates in the near future
Economy
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ruling on BEE status in charter hailed as a ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Assets managed by black-owned firms almost ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Goldman Sachs brings in Standard Bank and ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Absa staff in line to benefit from BEE deal worth ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Spar sees slowing building boom in SA
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.