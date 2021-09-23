NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How mining charter ruling will affect investor interest
Business Day TV spoke to MCSA senior executive for public affairs and transformation Tebello Chabana
23 September 2021 - 08:24
Minerals Council of SA (MCSA) has won a critical legal battle against the state after the high court ruled that the contested 2018 Mining Charter is not a binding instrument of law but instead a policy document.
This means that a number of key clauses within the charter have been set aside, chief among them is the re-empowerment clause that requires mining rights holders to maintain BEE targets of 26% for pre-existing mining rights and 30% for new mining rights.
Alishia Seckam spoke to MCSA senior executive for public affairs and transformation Tebello Chabana for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.