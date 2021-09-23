Companies

WATCH: How mining charter ruling will affect investor interest

Business Day TV spoke to MCSA senior executive for public affairs and transformation Tebello Chabana

23 September 2021 - 08:24 Business Day TV
Picture: SOWETAN

Minerals Council of SA (MCSA) has won a critical legal battle against the state after the high court ruled that the contested 2018 Mining Charter is not a binding instrument of law but instead a policy document.

This means that a number of key clauses within the charter have been set aside, chief among them is the re-empowerment clause that requires mining rights holders to maintain BEE targets of 26% for pre-existing mining rights and 30% for new mining rights.

Alishia Seckam spoke to MCSA senior executive for public affairs and transformation Tebello Chabana for more detail.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.