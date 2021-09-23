WATCH: How mining charter ruling will affect investor interest

Minerals Council of SA (MCSA) has won a critical legal battle against the state after the high court ruled that the contested 2018 Mining Charter is not a binding instrument of law but instead a policy document.

This means that a number of key clauses within the charter have been set aside, chief among them is the re-empowerment clause that requires mining rights holders to maintain BEE targets of 26% for pre-existing mining rights and 30% for new mining rights.

Alishia Seckam spoke to MCSA senior executive for public affairs and transformation Tebello Chabana for more detail.