WATCH: Evergrande crisis ensnares global markets
Business Day TV discusses the Evergrande crisis with Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam
22 September 2021 - 08:35
A financial crisis at Chinese property developer Evergrande has shaken global markets, and some analysts say this could have a ripple effect on the global economy, as the company’s total debt amounts to 2% of China’s GDP.
Alishia Seckam discusses the Evergrande crisis with Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam
