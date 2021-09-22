Companies

WATCH: Evergrande crisis ensnares global markets

Business Day TV discusses the Evergrande crisis with Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam

22 September 2021 - 08:35 Busines Day TV
The China Evergrande Centre in the Wan Chai area of Hong Kong, China, on Monday, September 20 2021. Picture:: KYLE LAM/BLOOMBERG
A financial crisis at Chinese property developer Evergrande has shaken global markets, and some analysts say this could have a ripple effect on the global economy, as the company’s total debt amounts to 2% of China’s GDP.

Alishia Seckam discusses the Evergrande crisis with Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam

