NEWS LEADER
WATCH: RMI plans to unbundle Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stakes
Business Day TV spoke to RMI CEO Herman Bosman
21 September 2021 - 07:09
Rand Merchant Investment Holdings plans to tap shareholders for R6.5bn and unbundle its stakes in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan, as it seeks to narrow its focus on its core short-term insurance businesses. Alishia Seckam spoke to RMI CEO Herman Bosman for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.