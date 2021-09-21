Companies

WATCH: RMI plans to unbundle Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stakes

Business Day TV spoke to RMI CEO Herman Bosman

21 September 2021 - 07:09 Business Da y TV
Herman Bosman. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Herman Bosman. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings plans to tap shareholders for R6.5bn and unbundle its stakes in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan, as it seeks to narrow its focus on its core short-term insurance businesses. Alishia Seckam spoke to RMI CEO Herman Bosman for more detail.

