WATCH: Cape Town Stock Exchange still banking on X-factor

Michael Avery and guests discuss the newly coined Cape Town Stock Exchange

21 September 2021 - 14:39 Business Day TV
Alternative stock exchange 4 Africa Exchange (4AX), a rival to the JSE, created a stir earlier in September when it announced it’s rebranding to become the Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE), as the group will be relocating to a new head office in Cape Town.

4AX, which is one of two licensed and regulated stock exchanges in SA, with both an equity and debt listing licence, will move from its offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, to the Woodstock Exchange Building, in Woodstock, Cape Town. This will be the first time since 1906 that the Mother City will have a stock exchange.

A stock exchange in Cape Town was launched in 1901 in response to trading disruptions owing to the Anglo-Boer War. But it closed shortly after the war ended. Kimberley and Barberton once had their own stock exchanges.

And after all, Cape Town has a long history as a “trading post,” with the Dutch East India Company, considered by many the first listed limited-liability venture, establishing one there in the mid-17th century.

Michael Avery is joined by The Cape Town Stock Exchange group’s CEO, Eugene Booysen; Johan Holtzhausen, MD at PSG Capital; Stephan van der Walt, MD of Pallidus

Lebashe is the main shareholder in both the CTSE and Arena Holdings, which owns BDTV.

