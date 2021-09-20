NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why investments are lagging
20 September 2021 - 08:24
SA’s economy is slowly gaining ground after the initial fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, but investments, which are a key driver of growth, have been lagging.
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar for more detail.
