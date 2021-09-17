NEWS LEADER
WATCH: JSE left behind as global IPO market booms
Business Day TV spoke to Kyle Wales from Flagship Asset Managers about the global surge in initial public offerings
17 September 2021 - 08:24
There has been a surge in initial public offerings (IPO) in 2021.
Companies have raised a record $467bn on the stock exchanges during the first eight months of the year, but this trend has not been evident in the local market.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Kyle Wales from Flagship Asset Managers about the trend.
