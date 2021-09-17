Companies

WATCH: JSE left behind as global IPO market booms

Business Day TV spoke to Kyle Wales from Flagship Asset Managers about the global surge in initial public offerings

17 September 2021 - 08:24 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY BUZUEVSKIY

There has been a surge in initial public offerings (IPO) in 2021.

Companies have raised a record $467bn on the stock exchanges during the first eight months of the year, but this trend has not been evident in the local market.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Kyle Wales from Flagship Asset Managers about the trend.

Oxford Nanopore announces London IPO

Genomics company is planning a free float of at least 25% of its shares in the initial public offering
1 week ago

Goldman Sachs targets $5bn IPO for alternative investment unit Petershill

Petershill specialises in minority stakes in alternative assets managers including private equity, venture capital and hedge funds,
1 week ago

MICHELLE LEDER: Warby Parker’s IPO filing has 20/20 vision

Prospectus of online eyeglass retailer is not embellished with all sorts of perks and outrageous compensation for top executives
2 weeks ago
