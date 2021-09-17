NEWS LEADER
WATCH: FirstRand earnings jump but pandemic’s effects loom large
Business Day TV spoke to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger about the company’s full-year results
17 September 2021 - 08:32
FirstRand has posted a 54% jump in its annual normalised earnings, as the lender capitalised on the economic rebound that is taking place.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Alan Pullinger about the company’s full-year results.
