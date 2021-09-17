Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: FirstRand earnings jump but pandemic’s effects loom large

Business Day TV spoke to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger about the company’s full-year results

17 September 2021 - 08:32 Business Day TV
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

FirstRand has posted a 54% jump in its annual normalised earnings, as the lender capitalised on the economic rebound that is taking place.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Alan Pullinger about the company’s full-year results.

FirstRand to cut funding for new coal power stations

Bank announces it wants to be net zero by 2050 and will reduce exposure to fossil fuels
Companies
1 day ago

FirstRand earnings jump but pandemic’s effects loom large

Africa's biggest bank by market value delivered a 54% jump in normalised earnings, but is still not yet at its pre-Covid-19 earnings levels
Companies
1 day ago

FNB ready to support SA growth agenda but policymakers must play ball

CEO Jacques Celliers says FNB stands ready to deploy ‘proper capital’ to help support SA’s growth agenda but policy reforms are   needed
Companies
4 hours ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FNB ready to support SA growth agenda but ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Tekkie Town founders want court to halt Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Steinhoff wants top court to set aside ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
ARC Investments to buy back shares as it trims ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
FirstRand earnings jump but pandemic’s effects ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.