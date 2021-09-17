Companies

Qantas mulls new pay structure in bid to retain top executives

Executives have had a pay freeze and no annual bonuses during the slowdown in travel

17 September 2021 - 10:46 Jamie Freed
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BRENDON THORNE
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BRENDON THORNE

Sydney - Qantas Airways said on Friday it was considering new ways to structure pay to ensure it could retain key executives as it enters the third financial year affected by the pandemic-driven slowdown in travel.

Qantas chair Richard Goyder said executives had faced a high workload with no annual bonuses for the past two years, and a continued wage freeze at a time when attrition was rising across the airline.

“Our executive cohorts are talented and in increasing demand across a range of industries, many of which, unlike aviation and tourism, are experiencing high rates of growth and activity, with financial rewards to match,” he said in the airline’s annual report.

In the case of CEO Alan Joyce and executive management, any incentive plan would take the place of the traditional annual bonus plan, Goyder said, adding that a decision was expected in the second half of the financial year.

Joyce’s total annual pay rose to A$1.97m ($1.44m) in the 12 months ended June 30, up 13% from a year earlier, when he had taken a period of zero base pay, but his pay remained 80% below pre-Covid levels.

Joyce has said he expected to stay in his role until at least July 2023 to complete a three-year recovery plan designed to cut ongoing annual costs by A$1bn.

In a separate note to staff seen by Reuters, Goyder said the company would look to reward all employees if the recovery plan is completed successfully by that date.

“Nothing is finalised but we look forward to sharing more details in the first quarter of next year,” he said.

Other companies in the travel sector, including Flight Centre Travel Group and Air New Zealand, have offered shares to all employees as part of retention efforts.

Reuters

Fleet upgrade needed for SAA to thrive globally, says CEO

Thomas Kgokolo says the airline, set to restart operations next week, has ageing Airbus planes
National
1 day ago

EU airport slot rules upset Asian regulators

Asian carriers oppose EU plans to force airlines to start using take-off and landing slots frozen during the pandemic
World
3 hours ago

How the airline industry is preparing for a future of safe air travel

Vaccination is the only way to return to normal life, but it can create a nightmare for aviation
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FNB ready to support SA growth agenda but ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Tekkie Town founders want court to halt Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Steinhoff wants top court to set aside ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Q&A: What’s happening with the African ...
Companies / Property
5.
ARC Investments to buy back shares as it trims ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Get jabbed or get another job, Cathay Pacific tells aircrew

Companies

DAVID FICKLING: Restart of long-haul flights will not boost Qantas profits

Opinion

Delta outbreaks slow down recovery of aviation industry

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.