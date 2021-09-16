Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: SA is an ‘expensive Asia’

Michael Avery and Investec’s Michael Power discuss unemployment in SA

16 September 2021 - 14:35 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

SA’s unemployment rate surged to the highest on a global list of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg recently. It has been said that insanity is  doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Since 1994, macroeconomically, SA has pursued variations on the same theme of neoliberal economic reform.

They have not worked: unemployment has doubled from 20% to more than 40%. It is therefore time for some fresh thinking — indeed radical thinking — regarding the economic challenges facing SA.

We should be under absolutely no illusion as to the seriousness of our unemployment problem. In the Great Depression of the 1930s, US unemployment peaked at 25%, while the UK’s peaked at 15%. This previously unprecedented failure of their labour markets prompted John Maynard Keynes to tear up and rewrite the standard economics text book.

Albeit exacerbated by the pandemic, SA’s unemployment is now more than 40%; its youth unemployment has topped 70%. Surely it is, following the logic, time to try something different?

Joining Michael Avery to discuss this is Investec strategist Michael Power, who wrote a four-part essay recently taking a deep dive into the depths of the SA economy debate.

Michael Avery and Investec’s Michael Power discuss unemployment in SA.

WATCH: What lies ahead for SA’s mining sector

Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford about the mining production data
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Growthpoint feels Covid-19 pinch

Business Day TV spoke to spoke to CEO Norbert Sasse about the company’s performance
Companies
7 hours ago

WATCH: What is behind ARC’s growth

Day TV spoke to African Rainbow Capital co-CEO Johan van Zyl about the company’s full-year results
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Africa’s energy and banking sectors in focus

Business Day TV spoke to Ted Blom & Richard SouBusiness Day TV spoke to Ted Blom and Richard Southey they for more
Companies
7 hours ago

WATCH: The bot will talk to you now

Michael Avery and guests discuss the rapidly evolving field  of natural language processing
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff wants top court to set aside ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
ARC Investments to buy back shares as it trims ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
FirstRand to cut funding for new coal power ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Deloitte asks to intervene in Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
FirstRand earnings jump but pandemic’s effects ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.