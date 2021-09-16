Companies

WATCH: Growthpoint feels Covid-19 pinch

Business Day TV spoke to spoke to CEO Norbert Sasse about the company’s performance

16 September 2021 - 08:34 Business Day TV
Growthpoint Properties CEO Norbert Sasse says being diverse has helped the company through the pandemic. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Growthpoint Properties CEO Norbert Sasse says being diverse has helped the company through the pandemic. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Growthpoint continues to feel the pinch of Covid-19. The commercial property giant says its office vacancies increased to 20% during its full year, as the work-from-home trend took a firmer grip on the market. Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Norbert Sasse about the performance.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Norbert Sasse about the company's performance.

