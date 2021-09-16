NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Growthpoint feels Covid-19 pinch
Business Day TV spoke to spoke to CEO Norbert Sasse about the company’s performance
16 September 2021 - 08:34
Growthpoint continues to feel the pinch of Covid-19. The commercial property giant says its office vacancies increased to 20% during its full year, as the work-from-home trend took a firmer grip on the market. Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Norbert Sasse about the performance.
