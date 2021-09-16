Africa Trade & Business
WATCH: Africa’s energy and banking sectors in focus
16 September 2021 - 08:32
Access to energy is at the heart of development. Ted Blom explains why prioritising reliable energy capacity is a must for Africa, while Richard Southey, MD for Cash Management at Absa Corporate and Investment, focuses on innovation in Africa’s banking sector and discusses how Absa Access will help transform the industry, as an innovative digital solution
Business Day TV spoke to Ted Blom and Richard Southey.
