Companies

Africa Trade & Business

WATCH: Africa’s energy and banking sectors in focus

16 September 2021 - 08:32 Business Day TV
The Absa Group headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
Access to energy is at the heart of development. Ted Blom explains why prioritising reliable energy capacity is a must for Africa, while Richard Southey, MD for Cash Management at Absa Corporate and Investment, focuses on innovation in Africa’s banking sector and discusses how Absa Access will help transform the industry, as an innovative digital solution

Business Day TV spoke to Ted Blom and Richard Southey.

