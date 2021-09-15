NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What is behind ARC’s growth
Day TV spoke to African Rainbow Capital co-CEO Johan van Zyl about the company’s full-year results
15 September 2021 - 08:01
African Rainbow Capital (ARC), which is backed by billionaire businessperson Patrice Motsepe, has reported a 16.3% rise in its annual intrinsic portfolio value.
Business Day TV spoke to ARC co-CEO Johan van Zyl about what drove this performance.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.