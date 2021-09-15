Companies

WATCH: What is behind ARC’s growth

Day TV spoke to African Rainbow Capital co-CEO Johan van Zyl about the company’s full-year results

15 September 2021 - 08:01 Business Day TV
African Rainbow Capital Investments co-CEO Johan van der Merwe. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
African Rainbow Capital Investments co-CEO Johan van der Merwe. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

African Rainbow Capital (ARC), which is backed by billionaire businessperson Patrice Motsepe, has reported a 16.3% rise in its annual intrinsic portfolio value.

Business Day TV spoke to ARC co-CEO Johan van Zyl about what drove this performance.

Motsepe's ARC grasps the nettle of fees for fund manager a year early

The group had been due to review its controversial management fee in 2022, but says current global and SA market conditions have brought this forward
Companies
4 hours ago

Mobile network Rain 'a victim of its own success'

Investment holding company Arc says it will prioritise the resolution of customer queries and complaints following Rain's rapid expansion
Companies
3 months ago

SA's new phosphate miner faces harbour dilemma

Patrice Motsepe's fertiliser investment faces the same frustrations as the rest of SA's exporters as Transnet's Saldanha port has capacity constraints
Companies
3 months ago

ARC and Sanlam in talks to build African private equity champion

Patrice Motsepe's company is opening offices in various countries on the continent
Companies
5 months ago

African Rainbow Capital sees light at end of tunnel for portfolio

TymeBank, which is in its portfolio, is targeting reaching three-million customers by the end of March, ARC says
Companies
5 months ago

