Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: The bot will talk to you now

Michael Avery and guests discuss the rapidly evolving technology of natural language processing

15 September 2021 - 15:03 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/alphaspirit
Picture: 123RF/alphaspirit

We’ve all heard “This call may be recorded for quality and training purposes” when contacting a call centre. And while some calls are used for training purposes, more often than not they are used to improve language-processing algorithms.

The insights gained from this information have driven businesses into a new domain of customer understanding, but limiting the analytics to this type of highly structured format excludes the majority of the data that’s being created.

Global research and advisory firm Gartner reckons 80% of the data created at present is unstructured, generated from conversations with customer service representatives and on social media sites, among other avenues. Now businesses are turning to natural language processing (NLP) technology to derive understanding from the countless unstructured data available online, in call logs and on social media.

Joining Michael Avery to discuss this evolving technology are Dr Vukosi Marivate, the Absa UP chair of data science at the University of Pretoria, and co-founder of Deep Learning Indaba; and Johan Steyn, Business Day contributor on tech and AI, and chair of the special interest group on AI and robotics with the Institute of Information Technology Professionals of SA.

WATCH: What lies ahead for SA’s mining sector

Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford about the mining production data
Companies
9 hours ago

WATCH: How cost reduction lifted Metrofile

Business Day TV spoke to Metrofile CEO Pfungwa Serima about the company’s full-year results
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: What is behind ARC’s growth

Day TV spoke to African Rainbow Capital co-CEO Johan van Zyl about the company’s full-year results
Companies
9 hours ago

WATCH: Why Attacq has chosen to not declare a dividend

Business Day TV spoke to Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk about the company’s full-year results
Companies
10 hours ago

WATCH: How businesses will benefit from move to Level 2

Business Day TV spoke to Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso about the easing of lockdown restrictions
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Deloitte asks to intervene in Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Motsepe’s ARC grasps the nettle of fees for fund ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bain back in the fold at club of heavyweight ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Growthpoint says almost 20% of its office space ...
Companies / Property
5.
Attacq sees green shoots in battered real estate ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.