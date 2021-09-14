Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How cost reduction lifted Metrofile

Business Day TV spoke to Metrofile CEO Pfungwa Serima about the company’s full-year results

14 September 2021 - 07:31 Business Day TV
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Document management specialist Metrofile has posted an 11% rise in its full-year operating profit, thanks to improved revenue and cost-reduction measures.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Pfungwa Serima about the company’s  performance.

Metrofile shuts the briefcase for all buyout offers

Document management specialist says no progress has been made by two bidders
Companies
12 hours ago

One left in the race to buy out Metrofile

US private equity firm’s representatives are waiting for Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted to travel to SA
Companies
6 months ago

Higher earnings in store for Metrofile

Metrofile has received two buyout offers, including one from US private equity firm Housatonic Partners
Companies
7 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Motsepe investment Kropz wins battle over water ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Naspers extends losses amid lingering fears over ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Kulula owner sells airport lounge as part of ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Evergrande debt restructuring is almost ...
Companies
5.
Karooooo buys majority stake in delivery start-up ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.