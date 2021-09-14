NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How cost reduction lifted Metrofile
Business Day TV spoke to Metrofile CEO Pfungwa Serima about the company’s full-year results
14 September 2021 - 07:31
Document management specialist Metrofile has posted an 11% rise in its full-year operating profit, thanks to improved revenue and cost-reduction measures.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Pfungwa Serima about the company’s performance.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.