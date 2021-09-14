Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How businesses will benefit from move to Level 2

Business Day TV spoke to Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso about the easing of lockdown restrictions

14 September 2021 - 07:12 Business Day TV
Busisiwe Mavuso, the new CEO of Business Leadership SA. Picture: MASI LOSI
Busisiwe Mavuso, the new CEO of Business Leadership SA. Picture: MASI LOSI

Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to ease lockdown restrictions.

The move to adjusted alert level 2 extends the curfew to 11pm, which means that companies get an extra hour of trade each day and alcohol sales can now take place from Monday to Friday.

Alishia Seckam spoke to BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso for more detail.

BLSA goes big in UK to get SA off red list and restart tourism

Anglo, MTN and Capitec among heavy hitters asking Boris Johnson to drop SA from red list
