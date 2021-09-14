NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How businesses will benefit from move to Level 2
Business Day TV spoke to Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso about the easing of lockdown restrictions
14 September 2021 - 07:12
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to ease lockdown restrictions.
The move to adjusted alert level 2 extends the curfew to 11pm, which means that companies get an extra hour of trade each day and alcohol sales can now take place from Monday to Friday.
Alishia Seckam spoke to BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso for more detail.
