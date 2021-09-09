NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Construction sector recovery gains momentum
Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Roelof Botha about what Afrimat’s index says about the construction sector
09 September 2021 - 08:05
SA’s construction sector is recovering from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, with activity rebounding 55% year on year in the second quarter, according to Afrimat’s construction index.
Alishia Seckam spoke to independent economist Roelof Botha for more detail.
