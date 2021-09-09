Companies

WATCH: Construction sector recovery gains momentum​

Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Roelof Botha about what Afrimat’s index says about the construction sector

09 September 2021 - 08:05 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

SA’s construction sector is recovering from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, with activity rebounding 55% year on year in the second quarter, according to Afrimat’s construction index.

Alishia Seckam spoke to independent economist Roelof Botha for more detail.

Construction recovery gains pace but is still incomplete, Afrimat says

Activity in the sector rebounded 55% year on year in the second quarter, according to an index compiled by the open-pit mining and building materials ...
1 day ago

WBHO says recovery in SA’s construction sector is gaining momentum

The firm says roadwork projects and infrastructure jobs for the mining and energy sectors are the primary drivers behind local activity
3 days ago

Murray & Roberts swings back into profit as contracts roll in

Diversification into engineering and mining begins to pay off
1 week ago
