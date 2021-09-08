Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: The good and bad of second-quarter GDP

Michael Avery and guests unpack SA’s second-quarter GDP figures

08 September 2021 - 15:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

The state of the SA’s economy is critical in the assessment of how quickly we can move out of the Covid-19-induced hole we find ourselves in, particularly as the economy was so weak heading into the pandemic.

Fortunately, SA continues to benefit from the sustained global commodity upcycle as evidenced by Tuesday’s second-quarter GDP print, which showed 1.2% quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted growth.

On a year-to-year basis, GDP printed at 19.3%, but it is important to remember that that was off a low base from 2020 during the height of the lockdown restrictions.

Aside from the headline print, the underlying data is also worth noting, particularly fixed investment where recovery remains rather sluggish since the hard lockdowns of 2020. To comment on the economic causes and what “lifestyle changes” SA might consider making to address those causes to avoid another, more serious, “heart attack” in the future, Michael Avery is joined by Kevin Lings, Stanlib chief economist; Bonang Mohale, president of Business Unity SA, chancellor of the University of the Free State and chair of Bidvest; and Annabel Bishop, Investec chief economist.

Michael Avery and guests unpack SA's second-quarter GDP figures.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Wiese may collect R342m windfall in record ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Financial regulator fines Viceroy R50m over ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Icasa, Telkom and MTN fail to reach deal on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sasol and CEF join forces to develop SA gas
Companies / Energy
5.
Patrice Motsepe’s ARM hungry for green metals
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.