WATCH: From little acorns, mighty oaks will grow

Michael Avery and guests put the spotlight on small caps

07 September 2021 - 14:54 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA

Small caps in SA have been provided with big returns during the pandemic, as we’ve seen a number of counters exit a years long sideways cycle and rerate significantly on the prospect of pro-growth economic reforms, as well as the potential for buyout activity with many foreigners sniffing around for a dripping roast.

By the end of August, the all share index had risen about 17% and the mid-cap index was ahead 18% on the year to date. However, both increases pale into insignificance when compared with the 29.2% gain in the small-cap index.

What’s hot and likely to remain hot, and where are the gems for investors to consider?

Michael Avery is joined by Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark who covers about 100 stocks in the small- to mid-cap industrial and financial space, and Keith McLachlan, investment officer at Integral Asset Management

Michael Avery and guests put the spotlight on small caps.

Cashbuild hands out record dividend on huge cash pile as it rebuilds after riots

SA’s biggest building materials retailer to pay out its R665m profit to shareholders
Companies
6 days ago

Home improvement boom unlikely to last, warns Italtile

A comprehensive vaccine rollout may halt a recent surge in home improvement, but the pandemic has entrenched the value of homes for many consumers
Companies
1 week ago

Lockdown and looting beneficial for Italtile

July sales fell as rampage shut shops, but  group expects manufacturing business to benefit from rebuilding
Companies
3 weeks ago
