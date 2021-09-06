news leader
WATCH: Cape Town gets its own exchange
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Eugene Booysen about the rebranding of 4AX
06 September 2021 - 07:30
4AX is rebranding to become the Cape Town Stock Exchange.
The exchange, which began operating in March 2017, is relocating to new offices in Cape Town and the name change will become effective in October.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Eugene Booysen for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.