WATCH: Cape Town gets its own exchange

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Eugene Booysen about the rebranding of 4AX

06 September 2021 - 07:30 Business Day TV
Eugene Booysen: There was a need to differentiate. Picture: Supplied
4AX is rebranding to become the Cape Town Stock Exchange.

The exchange, which began operating in March 2017, is relocating to new offices in Cape Town and the name change will become effective in October.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Eugene Booysen for more detail.

