WATCH: Impala Platinum posts record results
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Nico Muller about the miner’s full-year results
03 September 2021 - 08:50
Higher commodity prices gave Impala Platinum’s full-year performance a boost.
The miner’s profit more than doubled during the period and it has rewarded shareholders with a final dividend of R12.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Nico Muller for more detail.
