Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Impala Platinum posts record results

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Nico Muller about the miner’s full-year results

03 September 2021 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Higher commodity prices gave Impala Platinum’s full-year performance a boost.

The miner’s profit more than doubled during the period and it has rewarded shareholders with a final dividend of R12.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Nico Muller for more detail.

Implats to pay R9.8bn in dividends as full-year profit doubles

The commodity price surge has delivered rewards to the platinum group metals producer
Companies
1 day ago

The sky is the limit for Implats as it posts record results

Already riding high on PGM prices, the miner sees several good years ahead supported by demand from the automotive industry
Companies
16 hours ago

Implats expects full-year profit to double due to higher metals prices

Implats will join Amplats in reporting bumper profits, as they cash in on higher PGM prices
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery first on JSE to introduce mandatory ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
TFG executive AGM pay vote fails again
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Discovery shares slump after it waives dividend ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Appetite for private equity investment by SA ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sanlam launches infrastructure fund
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.