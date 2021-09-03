Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Discovery waives dividend

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Adrian Gore about the company’s full-year results

03 September 2021 - 07:33 Business Day TV
Discovery headquarters, Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Discovery headquarters, Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Discovery has waived its dividend, despite a significant jump in annual profit.

The group say it has opted not to declare a payout to guard against the volatile economic environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Adrian Gore for his take on the performance.

Discovery first on JSE to introduce mandatory jabs for all staff

It’s a moral imperative, says CEO Adrian Gore, after the company lost 14,000 clients to Covid-19
Companies
8 hours ago

Discovery shares slump after it waives dividend and flags possible capital raise

The group’s shares fell 10% after it flagged a possible rights issue to fund its China business
Companies
22 hours ago

Discovery says UK’s lower Covid-19 death rate shows value of jabs

Britain credits its early programme for curbing its fatalities in the third wave of the pandemic
Companies
4 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery first on JSE to introduce mandatory ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
TFG executive AGM pay vote fails again
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Discovery shares slump after it waives dividend ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Appetite for private equity investment by SA ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sanlam launches infrastructure fund
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.