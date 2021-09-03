NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Discovery waives dividend
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Adrian Gore about the company’s full-year results
03 September 2021 - 07:33
Discovery has waived its dividend, despite a significant jump in annual profit.
The group say it has opted not to declare a payout to guard against the volatile economic environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Adrian Gore for his take on the performance.
