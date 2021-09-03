NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Aspen slashes debt and reinstates dividends
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Stephen Saad about the company’s full-year results
03 September 2021 - 07:45
Aspen’s disposal of its European thrombosis business has helped the firm to slash its annual net debt by more than 50%.
The debt reduction has allowed the pharmaceutical manufacturer to reinstate dividends at R2.62 after scrapping payouts before the pandemic.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Stephen Saad for more detail.
