WATCH: Aspen slashes debt and reinstates dividends

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Stephen Saad about the company’s full-year results

03 September 2021 - 07:45 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Aspen’s disposal of its European thrombosis business has helped the firm to slash its annual net debt by more than 50%.

The debt reduction has allowed the pharmaceutical manufacturer to reinstate dividends at R2.62 after scrapping payouts before the pandemic.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Stephen Saad for more detail.

