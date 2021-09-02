NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why investors are interested in emerging market bonds
Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg about the bond market
02 September 2021 - 09:16
Emerging-market bonds outperformed their global peers in August and SA recorded the biggest returns, with an increase of 1.7% over the month.
Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg about the performance of emerging market bonds.
