WATCH: Why investors are interested in emerging market bonds

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg about the bond market

02 September 2021 - 09:16 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Emerging-market bonds outperformed their global peers in August and SA recorded the biggest returns, with an increase of 1.7% over the month.

Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg about the performance of emerging market bonds.

