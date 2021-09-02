NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How Murray & Roberts is recovering from the pandemic
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Henry Laas about the company’s full-year results
02 September 2021 - 08:22
Murray & Roberts says it is recovering from the initial effect of Covid-19 and is on the cusp of a multiyear period of strong earnings growth, after an improved annual performance supported by solid order book growth.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Henry Laas about the company’s full-year results.
