WATCH: How Murray & Roberts is recovering from the pandemic

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Henry Laas about the company’s full-year results

02 September 2021 - 08:22 Business Day TV
Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Murray & Roberts says it is recovering from the initial effect of Covid-19 and is on the cusp of a multiyear period of strong earnings growth, after an improved annual performance supported by solid order book growth.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Henry Laas about the company’s full-year results.

13 hours ago

4 weeks ago

1 month ago

