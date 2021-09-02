Companies

Japan probes Amazon Web Services after outage shuts down services

Six-hour glitch hits mobile carrier, banks, brokerages and the nation’s biggest airline

02 September 2021 - 17:15 Hideyuki Sano, Sakura Murakami and Tim Kely
The outage was at least the third for Amazon since June. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRISTOPHE MORIN
Tokyo — Japan is investigating an Amazon Web Services outage that caused disruptions at major online brokerages, a leading mobile phone carrier and the country’s biggest airline, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The outage, at least the third for Amazon since June, hit ANA Holdings, which said some flights were delayed after problems with its ticketing and check-in system, though services were later restored.

An Amazon spokesperson said the six-hour disruption in the Tokyo region was caused by the “loss of several core networking devices” and had “been resolved”.

Amazon declined to comment on how many customers were affected by the glitch, but monitoring website Downdetector showed no other outages, suggesting it was confined to Japan.

In June, many users experienced a brief outage at Amazon’s platforms, including Alexa and Prime Video, and weeks later Amazon said its online stores had faced a global outage.

“The Financial Services Agency will look into it to understand what happened and is asking affected companies to prioritise the needs of their customers,” Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Katsunobu Kato, told a regular media briefing.

SBI Securities and Rakuten Securities were among the online brokerages that reported delays in price data feeds and other system glitches.

Mizuho Bank, a major retail bank, and the main banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group, said some internet services were disrupted by a system glitch at an external network provider, which it did not identify.

NTT Docomo, the mobile phone arm of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, said some of its services were also hit.

Reuters  

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: US pushback part of global efforts to cut big tech down to size

Legislators demand more accountability from social media companies over user data and misinformation
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Andy Jassy notes first win as Amazon chief, a week into the job

The Pentagon says it will scrap the $10bn contract it awarded to Microsoft in 2019 and divide the job between the two tech titans
Companies
1 month ago

Amazon’s rivals encroach on cloud-computing space

Giant is being challenged by Microsoft and Google and could lose its dominance of the sector
Companies
2 months ago

Amazon posts $108.5bn in quarterly sales driven by pandemic shopping

The e-commerce giant has been among the biggest beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic
Companies
4 months ago
