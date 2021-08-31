Companies

Tencent complies with Chinese ban on exclusive rights to music labels

Regulator says the technology giant held more than 80% of exclusive music library resources

31 August 2021 - 16:53 Brenda Goh
People walk past Tencent's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, August 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID KIRTON
People walk past Tencent's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, August 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID KIRTON

Shanghai — Tencent Holdings has ended all exclusive music copyright agreements after Chinese regulators barred it from such deals last month, the company said on Tuesday.

Tencent said it has notified all parties involved in such agreements of the move, according to a statement published on its official WeChat account. The company added it will continue to co-operate and engage with the parties non-exclusively.

Chinese regulators have targeted Tencent and other Chinese tech giants in a widening crackdown that has focused on issues such as monopolistic behaviour, unfair competition and consumer rights.

The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) last month ordered Tencent to give up exclusive rights to music labels. It said the firm held more than 80% of exclusive music library resources, which increased its leverage over upstream copyright parties and allowed it to restrict new entrants.

SAMR said Tencent and its affiliated companies must not engage in exclusive copyright agreements with upstream owners of such rights, while existing agreements must be terminated within 30 days of the regulatory notice. It also fined the firm.

Reuters

