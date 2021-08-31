Companies Motus full-year profit surges 300% B L Premium

Motus, the automotive company that was spun off from Imperial Holdings and listed on the JSE in 2018, reported a 300% surge in full-year profit as the economy opened up and improved, enabling consumers to buy durable goods such as cars.

The company imports and sells new and pre-owned cars through its network of car dealerships in SA, where the economy is showing signs of recovery after its record contraction in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. ..