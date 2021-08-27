Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sibanye-Stillwater posts record profit

Business Day TV spoke to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman about the company’s interim results

27 August 2021 - 07:52 Business Day TV
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Sibanye-Stillwater has posted another record financial performance, supported by strong precious metal prices and increased output.

The miner’s profit has more than doubled and it has declared an interim dividend of R2.92 per share.

Business Day TV spoke to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman for more detail on the numbers.

Sibanye-Stillwater declares R8.54bn dividend after reporting record profit

Profit more than doubles to R25.32m in the six months ended June on the back of strong precious metal prices
Companies
20 hours ago

Sibanye anxious for a re-rating amid record profits

CEO Neal Froneman says the market will want to see several quarters of consistent delivery and a track record of dividends
Companies
14 hours ago

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman defends Ramaphosa over Marikana

Mine boss says it would be improper to persecute president for Lonmin tragedy
National
1 week ago
