WATCH: Sibanye-Stillwater posts record profit
Business Day TV spoke to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman about the company’s interim results
27 August 2021 - 07:52
Sibanye-Stillwater has posted another record financial performance, supported by strong precious metal prices and increased output.
The miner’s profit has more than doubled and it has declared an interim dividend of R2.92 per share.
Business Day TV spoke to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman for more detail on the numbers.
