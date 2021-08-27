Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Distell’s revenue returns to pre-pandemic levels

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Richard Rushton about the company’s annual results

27 August 2021 - 08:37 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIMARUTA
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIMARUTA

Distell’s annual revenue has bounced back to pre-Covid levels and its headline earnings have more than trebled, despite the effect of liquor bans, which resulted in 160 lost trading days.

The alcohol producer has, however, withheld a dividend payment due to takeover talks with Heineken.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Richard Rushton about the company’s annual results.

Distell holds on to dividend amid potential Heineken buyout

Alcohol producer grows revenue to pre-pandemic levels despite lockdowns and alcohol bans
Companies
1 day ago

Liquor industry welcomes return of legal sales and R7.5bn in tax postponement

Little reaction on the JSE after lifting of the fourth alcohol sales ban and extension of relief for businesses
Companies
1 month ago

Distell takes aim at state’s treatment of alcohol industry

Distell says the recent looting lifted the availability of liquor on the black market, while licensed small businesses were robbed of making future ...
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Woolworths SA boss ‘demoted’ to focus on her food ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sibanye anxious for a re-rating amid record ...
Companies / Mining
3.
The cost of insuring your business: Eight golden ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths releases financial results for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Blue Label secures funding to recapitalise Cell C
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.