NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Distell’s revenue returns to pre-pandemic levels
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Richard Rushton about the company’s annual results
27 August 2021 - 08:37
Distell’s annual revenue has bounced back to pre-Covid levels and its headline earnings have more than trebled, despite the effect of liquor bans, which resulted in 160 lost trading days.
The alcohol producer has, however, withheld a dividend payment due to takeover talks with Heineken.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Richard Rushton about the company’s annual results.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.