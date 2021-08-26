News leader
WATCH: Why Adcock Ingram’s earnings fell
Business Day TV spoke to Adcock Ingram CEO Andy Hall about the company’s annual results
26 August 2021 - 08:34
Adcock Ingram has posted a 6% rise in annual revenue, helped by strong demand for immune-boosting products, as well as some linked to the treatment of Covid-19.
The pharmaceutical manufacturer’s earnings, however, took a knock.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Andy Hall for more detail.
