WATCH: Why Adcock Ingram’s earnings fell

Business Day TV spoke to Adcock Ingram CEO Andy Hall about the company’s annual results

26 August 2021 - 08:34 Business Day TV
A sign outside the Adcock Ingram offices in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS
Adcock Ingram has posted a 6% rise in annual revenue, helped by strong demand for immune-boosting products, as well as some linked to the treatment of Covid-19.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer’s earnings, however, took a knock.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Andy Hall for more detail.

Adcock Ingram eyes broad-based growth after striking product balance

Drug maker has been pushing into products that are not price regulated, which now contribute half of its revenue
1 day ago

Adcock Ingram to shift product mix to protect its profit margins

Changes in consumer behaviour continue to put pressure on the group, but it has proceeded with an interim dividend and is looking to grow
6 months ago

Adcock pledges to help speed up access to Covid-19 therapeutics

Drug maker joins international coalition to speed up access for low and middle-income countries
9 months ago

