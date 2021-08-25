Companies

News Leader

WATCH: SA cannabis company mulls IPO

Business Day TV spoke to Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical CEO Gabriel Theron about plans to list on the JSE

25 August 2021 - 09:13 Business Day TV
Marijuana. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Marijuana. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical is looking into an initial public offering (IPO) in the next year.

The company is the first in SA to have won the rights to grow, process and package cannabis products.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Gabriel Theron for more detail.

SA cannabis company plans to list on JSE in next year

Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical has become the first SA company to win the right to grow, process and package marijuana products
Companies
22 hours ago

Cannabis use a threat to adolescents’ mental health, says department

Teenagers are at risk of ‘arrested psychosocial development’ that could lead to other medical consequences, health department's deputy ...
National
19 hours ago

PODCAST | SA’s first CBD smokables are scheduled for sale in August

Theo Botha and Alwyn Marais, directors of Ailon Naturals, join host Mudiwa Gavaza for a discussion on all things cannabis
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Woolworths SA boss ‘demoted’ to focus on her food ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Dis-Chem founder sells shares and names new CEO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
SA cannabis company plans to list on JSE in next ...
Companies
4.
Shoprite gives up on Madagascar and Uganda as it ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Richards Bay Minerals restarts as security ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.