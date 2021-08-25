News Leader
WATCH: SA cannabis company mulls IPO
Business Day TV spoke to Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical CEO Gabriel Theron about plans to list on the JSE
25 August 2021 - 09:13
Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical is looking into an initial public offering (IPO) in the next year.
The company is the first in SA to have won the rights to grow, process and package cannabis products.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Gabriel Theron for more detail.
