WATCH: Predicting the future with AI

All companies want to plan their budgets optimally, better measure key performance indicators and better understand their business.

These tasks require different solutions based on the type of business; for a retailer, typical questions might be: Is this customer about to churn? How many and what products need to be delivered in the near future? Which advertising channel can attract the desired segment of customers to stores?

For a lender, it’s a question of whether a loan should be approved, while the online banking provider will ask: Is this a fraudulent transaction?

Our next guest has built a career locally and in the ultra-competitive cut and thrust of Silicon Valley. He’s adjunct faculty at Henley Business School and California State University. He also works with the “Innovation for Jobs” community in Silicon Valley as the lead analytics partner based at the Stanford Research Institute. He’s Jay van Zyl, founder of Ecosystem.ai, and he’s joined by Johan Steyn, Lead Architect: Automation at PwC SA and Chair of the Special Interest Group on AI and Robotics with the Institute of Information Technology Professionals.