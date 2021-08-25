News Leader
WATCH: How to tackle SA’s jobs crisis
Business Day TV spoke to Zeng Msimang from Harambee about what can be done about SA’s unemployment crisis
25 August 2021 - 09:08
SA’s unemployment rate hit a record high of 34.4% during the second quarter, according to Stats SA data.
The data also highlights the dire situation for SA’s youth, with the jobless rate for those aged 15-24 coming in at 64.4%.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Zeng Msimang from Harambee about what can be done to tackle SA’s unemployment crisis.
