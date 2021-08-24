NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why Workforce is optimistic about the labour market
Business Day TV spoke to Workforce Holdings CEO Ronny Katz about the labour market
24 August 2021 - 07:40
Employment services firm Workforce Holdings says the labour market has shown signs of recovery in the first half of 2021 amid increased demand for staff.
The company expects this recovery to continue into the second half of the year as it foresees a reinvigoration of the permanent placement industry.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Workforce CEO Ronny Katz for more detail.
