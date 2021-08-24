Companies

WATCH: Why Workforce is optimistic about the labour market

Business Day TV spoke to Workforce Holdings CEO Ronny Katz about the labour market

24 August 2021 - 07:40 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS

Employment services firm Workforce Holdings says the labour market has shown signs of recovery in the first half of 2021 amid increased demand for staff.

The company expects this recovery to continue into the second half of the year as it foresees a reinvigoration of the permanent placement industry.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Workforce CEO Ronny Katz for more detail.

Workforce Holdings expects stronger second half as job market improves

Labour market has shown signs of a comeback after a net 1.4-million jobs were lost in 2020
Companies
23 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stubborn record unemployment in the spotlight

Recovery of SA’s labour market is forecast to be slow in 2021, despite parts of the economy thriving
Economy
1 day ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Why we don’t need an economics Codesa

We don’t need more fake consensus but to double down on plans already made
Opinion
1 week ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.