WEBCAST | Seven small caps to watch: dial in for fresh insights

Join our webcast with a panel of CEOs and chief financial officers on Wednesday August 25

21 August 2021 - 12:11
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE is shining the spotlight on the small-caps sector this week with a webcast featuring some of the hot shares in this sector, including Trematon Capital, Afrimat, Stadio and Balwin Properties.

Their CEOs and chief financial officers will share insights into their leadership, the business fundamentals, plans for expansion and new investment opportunities.

Small caps often outperform large caps as they offer higher growth prospects and, from a valuation perspective, they trade at a lower price-to-earnings multiple.

An added benefit of small caps is easy access to their management, so here’s your chance to hear it from the top as these company executives discuss the road ahead with independent analyst and leading small-caps specialist Anthony Clark.

Our speakers

The details

  • Date: Wednesday August 25
  • Time: 9am

>> Click here to register for this FREE webinar

This article was paid for by the JSE.

